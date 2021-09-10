Crews on scene of wildland fire in wetlands in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a wildland fire in Davis County Friday afternoon.

“Kaysville Fire and Farmington Fire Department are responding to a wildland fire in the wetlands west of Kaysville and Farmington,” said a Facebook post from Kaysville Fire Department at 3 p.m. “The fire is not currently threatening any structures.”

Forest Service fire personnel have been notified.

The fire is thought to have been started by lightning.

