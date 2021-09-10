Man, 2 juveniles arrested after allegedly robbing teens at gunpoint in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly robbing random teens at gunpoint in West Valley City Thursday.

The man, Ty Ortiz Valdovinos, 19, is facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, said a probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County. The two juveniles have not been identified.

Police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery which occurred in the area of 3567 S. Constitution Blvd. Thursday afternoon, the statement said. The victim reported a black passenger car pulled up as he was walking to work. The black passenger car was occupied by three males unknown to the victim. The victim reported the male in the passenger seat pointed a handgun at him and told him to get into the car.

“The victim entered the the passenger car where the males pointed a handgun at him and took his black backpack with his school supplies and work uniform inside,” the statement said.

The male suspects put a necklace and a bracelet on the victim, for an unknown reason, and let him out of the car after taking his backpack.

“During the course of the investigation, video surveillance was obtained of the victim entering the vehicle with a backpack and when he exited the vehicle he did not have his backpack,” the statement said. “Another robbery call was received where five victims had jewelry stolen at gunpoint from males. One of the necklaces taken from the previous robbery was the necklace given to the this victim.” The five victims were also juveniles.

Based on the information provided on both robbery cases, the suspect vehicle was found at 3823 S. Manhattan Drive.

“Officers contacted the occupants and found two juveniles in the garage that matched the description of the suspects provided by robbery victims,” the news release said. “A recorded interview with both juveniles were conducted and they were found to be with the A/P (accused person) during the robbery. The A/P was contacted by phone and arrived at the house a short time later. An interview with the A/P provided he was present during the robbery and admitted to knowing this was occurring.”

A consent to search form was collected for the residence and a handgun was recovered along with a necklace belonging to the victim, the statement said.

Valdovinos was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail without incident; he is being held without bail.