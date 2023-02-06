Crews rescue stranded woman, injured motorcyclist in separate incidents in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Search and Rescue crews assisted a stranded woman and an injured motorcyclist in separate incidents Saturday.

Crews first responded to a remote area of Smith’s Mesa to bring a woman off the mountain, according to a social media post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had been living in the area, which had become inaccessible due to mud and snow, the post states.

“Good Samaritans with off-road vehicles had been bringing her supplies but were no longer able to,” the post states.

Search and rescue crews with tracked side-by-side UTVs responded and transported the woman out safely, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the Smith’s Mesa rescue, crews were alerted to a possible crash in the Warner Valley area, the post states.

Deputies responded and learned a motorcyclist had gone over a cliff in the area and had fallen 40 to 50 feet, the sheriff’s office said.

“He was stabilized on scene,” the post states, “and the high-angle search and rescue team assisted in bringing him down the rest of the way to Life Flight, where he was transported out in critical condition.”

Hurricane fire crews and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter also responded to the motorcycle crash, according to the sheriff’s office.