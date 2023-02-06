6 vehicles damaged as parking awning collapses at Heber City apartments

HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Six vehicles were damaged when an covered parking awning collapsed at a Heber City apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to the Wing Pointe Apartments, 333 Airport Road, where an awning collapsed on six vehicles due to heavy snowfall, Heber City police said in a news release.

No one was in the vehicles when the awning collapsed, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Five vehicles were under the awning when officers arrived. A sixth vehicle under the collapsed awning had been removed prior to officers’ arrival, police said.

Officers remained at the scene until the tow company removed all of the vehicles, the release states.

There was no damage to the apartment building, police said.