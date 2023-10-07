Crews respond to fire on women and children’s floor of Provo hospital

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital Saturday morning after emergency dispatchers relieved a fire alarm alert from the hospital.

Response crews were alerted at 6:27 a.m., and responded to the hospital, at 1034 N. 500 West, Provo.

“A fire was confirmed on the 3rd floor, and responding officers and fire personnel assisted in an evacuation of patients and staff from the Women and Children’s floor,” says a news release issued by the Provo Police Department.

“All patients have safely been relocated within the hospital, and no injuries of patients or caregivers were reported. The fire is out, and the sprinklers and fire suppression system worked as it should.”

Caregivers were prepared to help move patients, the statement says.

“Fire Investigators are currently on-scene. Hospital leaders are assessing damage and working with patients and families who were evacuated from the affected area. Anyone with inquiries regarding patient relocation is asked to call the hospital’s general number, 801-357-7850.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.