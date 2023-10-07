Multiple crews respond after hiker breaks arm in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crew responded to a call reporting a hiker who had traveled past Kanarra Falls, east of Kanarraville, and who had broken her arm.

The call came in at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday.

“A multi team effort was underway with the Iron County Search and Rescue, ropes team, deputies, and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel,” says a statement issued Friday on the Search and Rescue crew’s social media.

“The patient was carried out via a litter and transported to the Cedar City Hospital to be treated for her injuries. All personnel cleared the scene without incident. The mission concluded at approximately 6:30 p.m.”

Photos taken at the scene, by volunteer Heber Barlow and 1st Sgt. Ben Barlow, show volunteers carrying the litter down rocky trails and a stone-filled creek.