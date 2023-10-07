Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after rocket barrage kills 40, wounds hundreds

Oct. 7 (UPI) — Israel’s defense forces declared the country is at war and launched large-scale military operations against Hamas militants Saturday after thousands of rockets struck areas in the south and central regions.

At least 40 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the attacks, emergency responders reported in a late afternoon update.

The Israeli Defense Forces issued a “state of war” alert just after midnight Saturday local time in response to a “massive” round of rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza.

Officials said about 2,200 rockets were fired in the assault and that several “incursions” were made toward Israel in the south of the country.

Hamas terrorists “penetrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations,” the military said, as it ordered residents of the south and central areas of the country to move into protected areas.

Rockets rained down on cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Holon, and Bat Yam. Emergency sirens were also heard in Jerusalem on several occasions during the morning attacks.

Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning.



We will defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/S9GN8fld4Y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

In response, the military launched “Operation Swords of Iron,” which it described as a “large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack launched against Israel by Hamas this morning.”

“Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a Security Cabinet meeting. “Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked.”

A second objective, he added, “is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war.”

“Dozens” of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force pounded Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in several locations, according to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The response included an Israeli air attack on a “terrorist cell” near the Erez border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel, video of which the IDF posted online.

At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, the IDF reported it had already attacked 17 military compounds and four operational headquarters of the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip.

“We have sent many forces to the south, including special units and senior commanders,” Hagari said. “The Gaza Division will be divided into several centers, and each center will be headed by a senior commander in order to respond to the fighting. We will call up tens of thousands of reservists, as needed.”

Local media reports indicated that “dozens of hostages” were being held by Hamas in an Israeli kibbutz, or communal settlement, in the south of the country.

A White House spokesperson issued a statement Saturday “unequivocally condemning” what she called “the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians.

“There is never any justification for terrorism,” said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. “We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.”

Watson said U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi about the situation and that Washington remains “in close contact with our Israeli partners.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement that he is “closely monitoring developments in Israel.

“Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians.”

Austin added that U.S. military forces “will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”

“I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.

“We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.”

British Defense Minister James Cleverley added that London “unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians.”

Hamas, he asserted, “are not ‘fighters.’ Hamas are not ‘militants.’ Hamas are terrorists. There is no other word to describe the brutality of firing rockets or terrorist attacks targeting civilians.”