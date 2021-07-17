Crews respond to house fire on 400 North in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Friday in the 800 West block of 400 North.

SLCFD Capt. Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily a call came in at about 5:30 p.m., reporting heavy smoke and flames at the single-family home.

“The people evacuated safely, and pets were removed OK. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters,” Burton said. Crews had the blaze under control within about 40 minutes.

Burton said it appears that the fire started on the second floor of the structure and then moved into the attic space, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no estimate of damage is currently available.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary accommodations.