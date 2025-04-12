Crews respond to Hurricane brush fire

HURRICANE, Utah, April 12, no25 (Gephardt Daily) — Just after midnight Saturday morning, crews responded to a brushfire in Hurricane.

Firefighters responded to the area of 3300 West and 320 North.

“The first fire unit arrived on scene within three minutes to find an active fire, with an individual attempting to extinguish it,” a news release from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue says.

“Fire crews quickly gained control and successfully extinguished the fire.

“The fire burned through a plastic gate but did not damage any structures. The fire was approximately a quarter acre in size.”

Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue photo

One person was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, and declined transport to the hospital. The fire was believed to be human-caused, the release says.

Engine 42, Brush 42, and Brush 46 responded to this incident, along with officers from the Hurricane City Police Department.