Crews working to restore power in Provo after tree limb falls on lines

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are working to restore power in part of Provo after a tree limb fell on power lines.

The outage is on the west side of Interstate 15 and is northeast of Provo High School. The outage was first reported at 7:30 p.m. and as of 9 p.m. there is no estimated time of restoration, said a tweet from Provo Power.

“Downed tree limb on lines,” said a follow-up tweet. “Calling out more help to clear the lines. More homes will be without power so the crews can work safely.”

A second follow-up tweet at 8:50 p.m. said crews found a blown transformer and the pole is broken and needs to be replaced.

“They will get the fuses reset and power restored in approximately one hour, and will replace the pole with the power lines hot,” the second tweet said. “Please be patient as the crews are working in the rain and in the dark.”

