Crews announce 20% containment on 7,300-acre wildfire near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are making progress on the nearly 7,300-acre wildfire burning southeast of Beaver, announcing 20% containment Thursday.

The Thompson Ridge Fire was sparked by lightning Aug. 4 about 10 miles southeast of Beaver, state wildfire officials said. The wildfire was estimated at 7,287 acres Thursday morning.

Firefighters utilized an unmanned aircraft system to identify heat signatures across the northeast portion of the fire, the Utah Department of Natural Resources stated in an incident update.

“Crews were able to assess and take action on any spots that threatened the fireline,” the report says. “Thanks to this technology, fire managers were able to declare more containment in this area.”

The UAS was being used Thursday on the southeast perimeter of the wildfire, officials said.

Crews also observed a moment of silence Thursday to honor Utah firefighter Spencer Koyle on the 17th anniversary of his death in the Devil’s Den Fire.