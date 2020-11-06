Utah reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,987 new cases, in past 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported dramatic, record-smashing daily numbers in the fight against COVID-19.

Seventeen Utahns have died in the past 24 hours. Lab-documented cases in the past day number 2,987. Patients now hospitalized number 395, an increase of 92 since Thursday.

The Utah residents who died were:

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Davis County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Juab County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Tooele County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

Three Utah County men between ages 65 and 84 years old, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Weber County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

Their deaths bring Utah’s known COVID deaths to 649.

More numbers

COVID-19 cases documented in the past 24 hours number 2,987, a new high. Total documented positive cases in Utah number 127,279.

Coronavirus tests administered in Utah number 1,136,826. Of those, 11,220 tests were given in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,033 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.7%, a new high.

Currently, a record 395 Utahns are hospitalized with the virus. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,922.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.