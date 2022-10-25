Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park

SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct. 20 at Cherry Farms Park, 2100 E. 8100 South.

“Due to the amount of damage, employees were unable to complete repairs,” the post states. “When they returned on the 21st, employees noticed the restroom had received additional damage, including a partially detached sink.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the people in the photos or damage at the park to call 801-451-4150 and reference case No. D-22-11419.