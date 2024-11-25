Kane Co. Sheriff seeks info on vandalism suspects

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management are asking the public for information after a report of vandalism at a site near the confluence of Wire Pass and Buckskin Gulch.

“Investigators are currently looking for the persons pictured in the attached photos for questioning,” says a news release from the KCSO.

“On Nov. 23, 2024, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office received a report that the individuals in the photos were observed defacing ancient petroglyphs.

“If anyone recognizes these individuals or their vehicle, please contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.”

The number is 435-644-2668.