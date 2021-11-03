Davis County Health Department to offer vaccines for kids 5-11 beginning Monday

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Health Department will be offering vaccines for kids age 5-11 beginning Monday.

“On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the CDC approved the Pfizt er-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11,” according to a statement by the Davis County Health Department.

“Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, the Davis County Health Department will start offering the vaccine to that age range at its drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.”

The clinic will be open the week of Nov. 8 Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following week, the clinic will be open from Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online here.

Anyone who needs scheduling help is asked to call 801-525-4900, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.