Davis County issues ‘Stay Home, Say Safe’ public health order

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Health Department has issued a “Davis: Stay Safe, Stay Home” public health order to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The new order is effective at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 and will be in place through Friday, May 1, said a news release from the health department.

“As the local public health agency, the public’s health and well-being is our top priority,” said Brian Hatch, executive director of the department. “The message we need residents to hear is to ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home.’ We are asking people to do the right things to reduce the impact of this outbreak on our community.”

The order contains the following directives:

Directs all individuals to stay at home except to engage in essential activities, which includes going to work under the conditions outlined in the order.

Matches earlier county and state public health orders regarding food service operations.

Closes certain businesses that act as gathering places or involve close contact between

people. Closes children’s playgrounds and limits access to outdoor sports courts and fields to individuals and members of the same household. Residents are asked to be responsible while spending time outside by always maintaining 6 feet from other people outside of their household. People should not congregate at trailheads or other outdoor spaces.

Requires businesses to actively enforce social distancing practices and exclude ill employees from working; social distancing should include at least 6 feet between all people in the establishment, and workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever must not be present under any circumstances.

Officials said if enforcement is necessary, it will be handled with civility and respect.