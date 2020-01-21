Davis County officials searching for woman wanted in connection with property crimes

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a woman in connection with multiple property crimes.

“CALLING ALL CRIME SOLVERS: This individual is a person of interest in connection with numerous property crimes, in several jurisdictions,” said a tweet from Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials released two photographs of the woman, who is seen wearing a gray hat, gray scarf and gray coat.

If you recognize this individual or know her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Davis County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 801-451-4150. You may also email Detective Aguilar at [email protected]