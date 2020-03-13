Davis County School District announces modifications due to coronavirus

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County School District has announced numerous modifications due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A letter sent to parents reads:

Dear parents,

As you know, discussion about coronavirus dominates local and national news. Davis School District officials continue to monitor those reports and are working hand-in-hand with the Davis County Health Department and the Utah State Board of Education.

The Davis School District has decided — upon recommendation of Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson— effective immediately to:

• Cancel all out-of-state student travel and employee travel until further notice.

• Cancel all Davis School District-sponsored assemblies and activities, including, but not limited to musicals, plays, concerts, productions and banquets until further notice.

• Cancel all Utah High School Activity Association activities from March 16–30.

At this point, just one confirmed case of coronavirus exists in Davis County. That being said, we continue to find ourselves in flu season, and we are directing school principals to continue to educate and institute the following practices with faculty, staff and students:

• Cover noses and mouths with an elbow or a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue in the trash after using it.

• Wash hands often with soap and water, especially prior to eating and after coughing or sneezing. Alcohol-based hand cleaners are also effective, but soap and water are highly available.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, as germs can more easily gain entrance into the body through those areas.

• Stay home from school, work and other social gatherings when ill and be vigilant when it comes to making sure a child or children are healthy as they attend school.

Schools are also places where we want students to feel accepted, comfortable and acknowledged. However, traditional social greetings such as handshakes, high-fives, fist bumps, hugs and elbow-touching are not prudent given the heightened risk of disease transmission.

Lastly, if you feel uncomfortable sending your child to school, they can remain home. Because of the current situation, schools will be lenient when it comes to attendance. Schools will work with students to allow them to make up missed work.

If you’d like more information about novel coronavirus, please visit the school district’s website here.

If any further changes to practice occur district wide, we will let you know through a similar letter.