Davis County search & rescue find lost hikers, negotiate bison

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team’s first save of the new year involved lost teens and lurking bison.
“Our first call-out of 2024 was to assist four teenagers who had been hiking on Frary Peak trail,” Davis SAR said online of the after-dark adventure dispatched about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Antelope Island. “Thick fog had rolled in and caused the party to lose their bearings.
“A couple bison had also moved into the area, further complicating the situation.” A team was sent up the trail and quickly located the missing party.
“After negotiating with the bison and making patient assessments, they proceeded back down the trail.” All parties safe and off the mountain by 8:30 p.m.
Current weather conditions are quickly changing, the team advised. “This is a reminder to prepare adequately before heading out on your adventures.”