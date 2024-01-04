Davis County search & rescue find lost hikers, negotiate bison

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team’s first save of the new year involved lost teens and lurking bison.

“Our first call-out of 2024 was to assist four teenagers who had been hiking on Frary Peak trail,” Davis SAR said online of the after-dark adventure dispatched about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Antelope Island. “Thick fog had rolled in and caused the party to lose their bearings.

“A couple bison had also moved into the area, further complicating the situation.” A team was sent up the trail and quickly located the missing party.