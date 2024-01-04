Troopers end high speed chase in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 (Gephadrt Daily) — A high-speed chase ended after more than 20 miles Wednesday evening with spiked tires and a crash.

Speeds reportedly topped 100 mph before the chase concluded just after 7:30 p.m.

Events began when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop on a speeder on U.S. Highway Six near mile marker 264, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said. The vehicle fled the stop at a high rate of speed, the trooper terminating the pursuit at they approached Wellington, he said.

Other troopers subsequently located the suspect vehicle near mile marker 245 on US 6, Roden said, and again attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle again fleeing at high speed. But tire spikes had been deployed in the area of exit 241.

“The driver lost control and went off the off-ramp and hit a fence,” Roden said. “The driver was taken into custody without incident.”