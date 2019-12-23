Davis County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K-9 Loki

We are excited to work with one of Davis Counties newest employees. His sniffer will come in handy. And one of the coolest names ever….any guesses??? Posted by Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue on Thursday, December 19, 2019

FARMINGTON, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new K-9, Loki, to replace K-9 Nonos, who retired last month.

“We are so excited to announce that our new K-9, Loki, has arrived!” said a Facebook post from Davis County. “In addition to being well loved, he’s also our first Instagram post. Lucky Loki!”

Officials also shared a video of Loki, which can be seen above.

The addition of Loki to the department is announced during a time of transition after K-9 Chopper died last month after being struck in the roadway by a vehicle, officials said.

“Chopper, a K-9 with Davis County Sheriff’s Office for 5.5 years, died on Nov. 20 after running into traffic,” a statement from the department said.

Chopper, a six-and-a half-year-old Shepherd mix, was trained in drug detection, tracking, deputy protection, building and area searches, and the apprehension of suspects, the statement said.