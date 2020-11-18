Davis County troopers searching for victims’ vehicle after ‘attempting hijacking’

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County troopers are searching for a vehicle that may belong to the victims of what officials are calling an “attempted hijacking.”

“Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner/owners and/or driver/occupants of the vehicle pictured,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “The vehicle appears to be a white GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a sticker in the back window.”

The driver and occupants were victims of an “attempted hijacking” that took place in the back parking lot of the Megaplex movie theater in Centerville, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov 9, the news release said.

“Troopers arrested the suspect, however the driver/occupants of the below vehicle can help us to ensure a successful prosecution,” the news release said

If you or someone you know were involved in this incident, you are asked to contact Davis County Dispatch Center at 801-451-4141.