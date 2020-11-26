UHP: Davis County woman allegedly points gun at I-15 drivers near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County woman was booked into the Washington County Jail on Sunday after police say she pointed a gun at motorists while driving in on Interstate 15.

Estrella Bradley, 26, of Sunset, was booked on charges of including aggravated assault, and four misdemeanor drug-related charges.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says a dispatch was alerted to a report of a female driver brandishing a gun at several other motorist on I-15 south of St. George. Utah Highway Patrol officers noticed a car matching the description of the woman’s Subaru SUV and made a traffic stop.

“The RP (reporting person) said while the female was to the side of them she looked directly at her and she pointed a gun at her,” says a probable cause statement filed in the case. “A child also stated the female pointed a gun at her. There were four occupants in the reporting party’s vehicle, two children and two adults.

“I identified the driver as Estrella Suzanne Bradley. She said she had been involved in an incident with the reporting party’s vehicle. She did not admit to pointing a firearm at the vehicle.”

Troopers gained Bradley’s permission to search the vehicle, the statement says. They reportedly found a Springfield Armory XP 9mm in the center console.

“The gun had a loaded magazine in it. There was not a bullet in the chamber. There was another loaded magazine located in the driver’s door pocket. The gun was readily accessible to the driver.”

Also found were marijuana, drug paraphernalia and Adderall. The Adderall was found in a prescription bottle with an illegible label, the statement says.

A woman and a child in the vehicle reporting vehicle gave an accurate description of the gun found in Bradley’s vehicle, the statement says.

The probable cause noted that the alleged felony happened while Bradley was out on probation or parole.