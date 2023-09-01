Delirious Utah football fans trigger ‘Ute Quake’ in rowdy season opener against Florida Gators

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah football fans put their beloved program on the “map” Thursday night when their cheers registered as a series of seismic events recorded by the U of U Seismology Stations.

According to reports posted on social media, Rice-Eccles Stadium was rocking and rolling during key plays in the season opener against the Florida Gators, a veritable epicenter of good vibrations.

UUSS researchers said they anticipated a raucous crowd response and placed a seismic sensor on the stadium’s west side.

“Given the magnitude” (no pun intended) of the U of Utah@Utah_Football game, we deployed a seismic station…. We will be providing updates on the shaking generated by the fans during the game.