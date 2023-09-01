Some pets lost, some saved in Summit County fire



FRANCIS, Utah, Aug. 31 (Gephardt Daily) — Luckily injuries were confined to pets, some fatal, after a house fire in Francis Thursday.

“Today at approximately 1:00 p.m. South Summit Fire responded to a structure fire in Francis,” the fire district said on social media Thursday evening.

“All occupants were out of the home, except a few pets. Two dogs were unharmed as well as a turtle. Unfortunately a few pets had smoke inhalation and passed away in the home before firefighters could get to them.”

The fire started on the porch of this home and extended into the home.

Park City Fire District responded to the blaze and posted that Luna the chihuahua was among the survivors.

“Luna is doing well.”