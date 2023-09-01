57 earthquakes recorded in Yellowstone area since mid-August

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Offering some perspective after yesterday’s 3.7 magnitude temblor near Huntsville, the University of Utah’s seismographic trackers Thursday said the Yellowstone area had 57 earthquakes since mid-August.

“In the last two weeks (August 17 – 30, 2023) 57 earthquakes have been located in the Yellowstone Region, the University of Utah Seismographic Stations said on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

“Magnitudes ranged from -0.2 – 2.2 The largest earthquakes in the region were a pair of magnitude 2.2 on August 20 & 25, both located about eight miles north of West Yellowstone, Montana.”

The quake chasers also posted Aug. 24: “Over the last two weeks (August 10 – 23, 2023) 22 earthquakes have been located in the Utah Region. The magnitudes ranged from 0.7 to 2.3.

“The largest earthquake in the reporting period was a magnitude 2.3 on August 23, located about five miles west-northwest of Fort Bridger, Wyoming.”

On Aug. 17 the U posted 51 earthquakes in the Yellowstone area from Aug. 3 — 16, all of similar magnitude, 2.7 or less.

On Aug.10 they noted 50 for the Utah region from July 27 — Aug. 9, all 2.1 magnitude or less.