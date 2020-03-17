Deseret Industries to close to general public starting Wednesday

UTAH, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Deseret Industries thrift stores will be closing to the general public beginning Wednesday.

A news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the following:

“Deseret Industries stores are adjusting their services to support community health. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, stores will be closed to the general public for shopping and donations but will remain open to support the needs of individuals served by bishops’ orders and community partner grants.”

Stores will close their doors Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“Employees of Deseret Industries who are in low-risk demographics may be transferred to support the work of bishops’ storehouses and food processing operations to backfill any staff or volunteers from those facilities who are in a higher risk category and, out of an abundance of caution, remain at home,” the news release said. “These closures and transfers are temporary.”

Updated information will be provided as this situation evolves.