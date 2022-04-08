Distracted driving blitz planned this weekend; 100 Utah officers, 20 agencies involved

UTAH, April 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol and officers from multiple agencies statewide will work extra shifts this weekend to focus on catching distracted drivers.

In Salt Lake and Utah counties, using unmarked vans for the focused operation.

“Violations will be called out to nearby marked units who will take appropriate enforcement action to educate or cite,” a UHP statement says.

“Police agencies statewide will participate in over 100 additional shifts focused on distracted driving enforcement throughout the weekend,” the UHP statement says. “This enforcement event will involve approximately 100 officers from 20 different statewide agencies.”

Participating agencies include Utah Highway Patrol; sheriffs’ departments from Tooele, Carbon and Utah counties; and police departments including Lone Peak, Unified, and from the cities of Logan, Price, Lindon, Orem, Provo, West Jordan, Cottonwood Heights, West Valley City, Riverton, South Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, and Santaquin.

Distracted Driving Infographic Cards will be distributed to drivers at each traffic stop. See more information below.