Dog killed, 3 people displaced in Ogden house fire

OGDEN, Utah, May 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A dog was killed and three people were displaced following an Ogden house fire Friday afternoon.

Crews from the Ogden City, North View and Weber fire departments responded about 12:30 p.m. to a home on fire in the 600 block of Canfield Drive, the Ogden City Fire Department stated in a news release.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to see smoke coming from the basement at the rear of the home,” the release states. “The structure was quickly searched and evacuated.”

It took crews about five minutes bring the fire under control, Ogden fire officials said. Damage to the home was estimated at $30,000.

One person who was asleep in the basement was assisted out of the home by a neighbor, according to the news release. Three people were evaluated by medical crews at the scene and later were being assisted by the American Red Cross, the release states.

“One dog was found deceased in the home,” the release states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No firefighters were injured, officials said.