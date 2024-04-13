Multiple agencies respond to rescue rider on 4×4 swept downstream in Dry Creek

MOUNTAIN GREEN, April 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Mountain Green Fire District crews were called in to assist Friday after a 4×4 rider tried to cross a “shallow” creek bed that was deeper and stronger than it looked due to spring runoff.

“The 4×4 operator tried to cross a shallow creek crossing but was reportedly swept about 200 feet downstream on the 4×4 by the fast current,” says a statement issued by Mountain Green Fire.

“Dry Creek is a very wet creek this time of year due to snow melt. When the rig came to rest in the middle of the stream, the driver was uninjured but unsure of the depth of the water and the stability of the 4×4, so they wisely called for help in getting to shore.”

Mountain Green Fire District units were dispatched, along with crews from Weber Fire District and Riverdale Fire Department Heavy Rescue 41 with water rescue technicians aboard. Crews from Roy City Fire and Rescue and Morgan County Fire & EMS responded, but were released when it was determined the rider was not injured.

“Mountain Green Engine and Chief 131, along with new Squad 132 carrying Boat131, arrived and found the person stranded in the creek. After donning protective gear, our crew threw them a rope and assisted them to shore.

“Our thanks to all responding agencies and Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District for providing a positive outcome to a potentially dangerous situation.”