OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A dog was rescued Friday from an Ogden house fire likely started by a propane tank.

The Ogden City Fire Department asked the public on social media at 11:25 a.m. to avoid the 500 block of 6th Street while crews battled the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire by 11:40 a.m., according to a followup post.

Firefighters found a dog alive inside the home, the post says. No injuries were reported.