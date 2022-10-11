Domestic violence victim stabbed in downtown Salt Lake City; suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been taken into custody at a Millcreek apartment building after a stabbing Tuesday morning in downtown Salt Lake City.

Dispatch was alerted to the assault, and Salt Lake City Police responded to the area of 120 S. 300 East.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” Detective Jason Nielsen, SLCPD, told Gephardt Daily. “The suspect in that case was located in Millcreek. It was a domestic incident. There is no threat to the public at this point.”

The male suspect was being questioned by police, but had not yet been booked into jail, Nielsen said at 11:20 a.m.

