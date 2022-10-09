Donation puts autism sensory packets in all Utah Highway Patrol vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Every trooper in the Utah Highway Patrol now has an autism sensory packet in their patrol car.

“We are so grateful to the Utah Autism Council for their donation of sensory kits for every vehicle of the Utah Highway Patrol,” the UHP said in a press release on its Facebook page. “Resources like this in addition to our training and refresher courses on de-escalation when encountering a person with autism are things that will continue to help us at keeping Utah safe.”

The patrol also thanked the Doug Smith Subaru dealership in its Friday post, a co-sponsor of the gift.

“People with autism process experiences differently. That is why experiences with law enforcement can oftentimes be a challenging situation not only for the officers involved, but the person with autism.

“Behaviors that could be interpreted as suspicious or even criminal can sometimes be very different than first observed.”

For several years now, the UHP said, its troopers have been receiving valuable training in learning how to recognize and de-escalate encounters involving individuals with autism.

“These situations are not easy and can sometimes be chaotic for everyone involved.”

The patrol numbers approximately 475-plus troopers.

“The sensory kit donation gives troopers an extra tool to de-escalate and favorably resolve a potentially stressful situation. These tools, techniques, and training can help provide positive outcomes for officers and families affected by autism,” the UHP said.