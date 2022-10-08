Police issue Silver Alert for missing St. George man with special needs

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 71-year-old man with special needs who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Kelly Alma Fredlund went out for a walk about 8:30 a.m. near 80 N. 2040 East in St. George and has not returned, according to a Silver Alert issued by St. George police at 4:45 p.m.

Police say Fredlund has special needs, including dementia and psychosis, that require medication, police said.

Fredlund is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt and dark blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about Fredlund’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.