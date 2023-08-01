Donations to fund purchase of newer trailer for homeless family that cared for stolen dog, Reo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless family that took in and cared for Reo, a stolen dog given to them after he was left in a vehicle that was carjacked in Clearfield, will have a newer trailer due to a fundraiser established on their behalf.

“You may have heard of the viral doggie Reo who was recently returned after being stolen in a carjacking,” says a GoFundMe post established by the non-profit organization the Nomad Alliance.

“While the world waited with baited breath for the return of the cute Shih Tzu, a homeless family was using their meager resources to keep the dog cool during an unprecedented heat wave. The puppy was fed, watered, and given endless cuddles and love by four cute children and two parents waiting for a woman who foisted the dog into their arms, promising to return, a woman they thought was the owner, but was actually the thief.”

Pictures of Reo were shared with the media and public during the search. Photos: Clearfield Police Department

Backstory

Reo, 7, was taken on Sunday, July 23, when his owner, a 74-year-old woman, was inside a Clearfield gas station and a younger woman grabbed the vehicle keys from the owner’s front pocket, according to Clearfield Police. The woman with the keys ran out to the vehicle and jumped into the driver’s seat.

The older woman then was dragged across the parking lot, suffering a broken arm, bruised face and road rash, police said.

The vehicle was later found, but Reo was not inside.

Melissa Rush, 31, was arrested in connection with the case on Thursday. She is being investigated on felony charges including robbery, vehicle theft, theft and aggravated assault.

Post Miranda, she declined to speak with police.

Melissa Nicole Rush 31 Photo Clearfield Police Department

Reo found

On Saturday, Clearfield police announced Reo had been found.

“Initial information from family members of the victim indicates the dog was dropped off by the previously arrested suspect (Melissa Rush) to a random family at this homeless camp,” a Clearfield Police statement says. “It appears this homeless family had no idea the dog was stolen, and that they took care of the dog while in their company. The dog was given back to the victim without issue.”

Reo was located after a man approached a family member, who was posting missing dog fliers, and said he had seen the dog. He led the family member to a broken down trailer in a nearby homeless camp.

“The family fell in love with Reo and cared for him as their own,” Nomad Alliance’s GoFundMe says. “They don’t have time to watch the news, and had no idea he had been stolen in such (a) violent of ways. When a woman in a nearby trailer experienced a miscarriage, the four little kids, 6 to 8 years old, brought Reo to give solace and love to the grieving mother.

The homeless man who led the family member to Reo was given the $2,500 reward that had been offered to the person who provided information that led to the dog’s recovery.

“And we are so happy someone who desperately needed the money was rewarded,” the GoFundMe post says. “However, the Nomad Alliance, who has been caring for this family for months, refilling their waters, gifting them clothes and the children shoes, and dinners, and love, believes this family deserves a reward too. (The) $2,500 could have changed their life, as their most pressing need is to buy a newer trailer that would comply with KOA standards and move the family off the streets.”

The family has a housing voucher and has applied to rent hundreds of apartments, the account says, but “the family has been denied for all housing because of the father’s criminal record. He beat up a child molester climbing in through his daughter’s window years ago, and has aggravated assault charges.

“And yet the kids are happy, thriving, well fed, attending school, their clothes are clean, and they are some of the most well-mannered, well-adjusted, loving and kind little humans we’d ever met. And their parents love them so much, and dream of giving them a better life.”

The account set a goal of $10,000 to fund the purchase of a trailer that was 15 years old or less, which will allow the family to meet KOA commercial campsite requirements and to get a spot off the streets.

As of Tuesday, $23,430 had been raised.

“The Nomad Alliance will use your generous donations to purchase a newer trailer outright; we will not be giving the family cash directly, so you can rest assured that your donations will go directly to where they have been intended,” the GoFundMe account says.

“Thank you so so much for changing the lives of six people who so desperately need your support.”