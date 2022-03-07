Donna Packer, wife of late LDS Church leader Boyd K. Packer, dead at 94

UTAH, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Donna Edith Smith Packer, wife of the late Boyd K. Packer, former president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at her home on Saturday, March 5.

Donna Packer died at age 94 from causes incident to age, says a statement issued by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Packer shared his love for Donna in his final general conference address in April 2015, about three months prior to his death:

“When it comes to my wife, the mother of our children, I am without words. The feeling is so deep and the gratitude so powerful that I am left almost without expression. … I am grateful for each moment I am with her side by side and for the promise the Lord has given that there will be no end.”

Donna was born on Oct. 20, 1927, in Brigham City. She Graduated from Box Elder High School in 1945 and earned a scholarship in music to attend Weber State College, graduating with an associate degree of science in 1947.

In 1946, Donna attended a Church gathering where a young man, Boyd Kenneth Packer, was the guest speaker. She later commented that he made a striking impression on her, the Church statement says:

“I couldn’t say I knew he was the one, “but I knew he was the kind of person I wanted to marry,” she reportedly said. The couple lived in Brigham City and became parents to 10 children.

In 1965, the family moved to Boston for three years and Donna served with her husband as he presided over the New England Mission. Donna also managed the mission home and supervised and trained local Relief Society, Young Women and Primary leaders.

Upon their return from Boston, Donna was involved in her community and served as a volunteer in the local schools. Donna spent 30 years of continuous service in the Primary organization.

“Her deep spirituality, skills as a teacher of both children and adults and ability to plan and organize motivated and inspired all she taught,” said her oldest son, Allan Packer.

Pres. President Packer was ordained an apostle on April 9, 1970, and was the longest-serving member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles when he died at age 90.

The LDS Church statement says Donna Packer penned and lived by the following words: “Faith in daily living and in the future, courage in times of trial, power in family unity, service to God and mankind, vision of eternities together, we are covenant keepers.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.