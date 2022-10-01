Donny Osmond, Flavor Flav to compete on ‘Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars’

Oct. 1 (UPI) — Ogden native Donny Osmond, along with fellow celebrities Flavor Flav, Frankie Muniz, Brec Bassinger, Debbie Gibson and others, will compete in the new reality show, “Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars.”

Also scheduled for the show, recorded in Las Vegas, are Matt Walsh, Randy Couture, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Cynthia Bailey, Michael Ian Black, Corbin Bleu, Miles Brown, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Vernon Davis, Ginuwine, Lolo Jones, Frank Mir, Omarion and Jeff Timmons.

Comedian Eddie Griffin is the host and Criss Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton are the judges.

“In each episode of ‘Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars,’ two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances,” the network said in a press release.

“The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges.”

The show is set to premiere on Oct. 22.