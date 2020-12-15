Doug Lund named Hogle Zoo president, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced Monday Doug Lund has been named its new president and CEO.

Lund has served in the role of chief operating and chief financial officer since 2008, said a news release from the zoo. Lund, who brings more than 35 years of experience to the job, all of that at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, will replace Steve Burns, who recently announce his resignation.

“I am honored to be named as the new president and CEO of Hogle Zoo and lead an amazing team of highly dedicated and talented professionals,” Lund said. “Like so many people here in Utah, I have spent my life visiting and enjoying the wonders of Hogle Zoo. To now serve in this capacity is one of the highlights of my life. I appreciate the community’s support in helping us make it through this unprecedented, challenge-filled year.

“Indeed, I look forward to 2021 and beyond, as we continue to move the zoo forward, build an even greater zoo, and continue the endeavor to connect with and save wildlife, while enriching the lives of our guests and community. I am grateful for Steve’s example of excellence and dedication and wish him the very best in his future pursuits.”

Burns, who has served in the president and CEO position for the last three years, has decided to leave the zoo and commit to wildlife conservation projects full time. “I have had the honor of working in the zoo profession for nearly 24 years, most of that time as a zoo director,” Burns said. “I had the pleasure of participating in every aspect of operating a zoo, helping to care for animals both at the zoo and in the wild. I plan to spend the rest of my career on the care of animals in the wild full time I want to thank the community for all its support.”

Burns will continue at Hogle Zoo until Feb. 15 to help provide for a smooth transition.

“I want to thank Steve for his leadership over the last three years and for helping to guide the zoo through the pandemic,” said Paul Dougan, zoo board chairman. “We are excited to have Doug as our new president and CEO. With Doug’s long history and extensive experience, we are confident that Utah’s Hogle Zoo will have a bright future.”