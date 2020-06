OGDEN, Utah, June 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 15 was closed in both directions from 12th Street to 21st Street in Ogden on Friday night, due to a fire that brought down power lines in the area.

At about 9:30 p.m., Utah Department of Transportation tweeted:

“Update: I-15 is now open in Ogden. Expect about 15 minutes of delay.”

UDOT had tweeted earlier that I-15 was closed in both directions from SB exit at 21st Street, Exit 344, and NB exit at 21st Street, Exit 343.