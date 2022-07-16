Dramatic photos all that’s left of Price trailer

PRICE, Utah, July 16, (Gephardt Daily) — Three fire departments pounced quickly Friday night to control a horrendous-looking trailer fire in Price.

“Trailers are notorious for rapid, hot fires,” Price Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen said of the 7:39 p.m. blaze. But crews were able to douse it within 30 minutes, he said, although a nearby truck suffered some damage as well as some scorching to a neighboring trailer.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Price City Fire Department was joined by departments from Helper and Wellington, with a total of thirty firefighters eventually on scene. “Luckily they were available, Petersen said. “That isn’t always the case.”

The double-wide trailer in the Circle C trailer park was a total loss, he said, as well as anything inside. “There isn’t anything salvageable,” he said, which was obvious during 90 minutes of clean-up once the flames were controlled.

One person was inside from the family which owned the former residence when it caught fire, but escaped unhurt.

No information on cause or source was available pending completion of a fire marshal’s investigation.