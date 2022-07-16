Driver fatally injured in Richfield crash

RICHFIELD, Utah, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was killed in Richfield Friday afternoon after failing to negotiate traffic while trying to cross Main Street.

A Nissan Sentra was stopped at a stop sign on 1500 South facing east waiting to cross. A Dodge Durango was southbound on Main when the Nissan pulled in front of it, according to a Utah Highway Patrol press release on the 12:49 p.m. mishap.

“The Nissan failed to wait for traffic to clear and pulled in front of the Dodge causing the Dodge to collide with the Nissan in the driver’s door,” the UHP said. “The driver of the Nissan was killed on impact.”

The lone passenger in the Nissan, an adolescent, sustained minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the Durango also received injuries.

Seatbelts were worn and used correctly by all occupants, the UHP said.