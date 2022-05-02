Dramatic video captures climber rescue in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, May 1, 2002 — The Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau helicopter team rescued a climber Sunday who had fallen and spent the night before stranded on a steep cliff face in Zion National Park’s Kolob Canyons.

Video posted on the bureau’s Instagram page shows a DPS helicopter lowering a rescuer to a climber stranded on a cliff.

The man sustained “multiple injuries” in the fall, the post states.

“We fly everyday, but today took us to Zion and Kolob canyon,” the Instagram post said.

“A solo climber fell sustaining multiple injuries.

“First photo you can see him in the center on the cliff face. He spent the night there, cold, injured, unprepared.

“Please plan ahead before you go out,” the post said.

“Shout out to the park rangers who located him and guided us in. A quick pick and a short flight later the victim is safe at the LZ.

“He spent the night there cold, injured, unprepared,” the post continues. “Please plan ahead before you go out.”

Park rangers were able to locate the man and guide rescuers to him, according to the post.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately available.