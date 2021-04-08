Driver arrested after swerving vehicle towards people at Clinton park, police say

CLINTON, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly swerving towards people in his vehicle at a park in Clinton Wednesday evening.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Nathan Matthew Johnston, 29, is facing charges of:

3 counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

On Wednesday at approximately 7:10 p.m., dispatch received a report of an individual driving through the soccer field at Powerline Park in Clinton City, while children were playing.

“I was advised by assisting officers that a female had exited the vehicle in Powerline Park and was stating that Nathan was trying to kill her,” the arresting officer wrote. “I was also advised that Nathan had swerved at multiple people in the park and they had to maneuver out of his way in order not to be struck by his vehicle.”

The arresting officer said he saw the suspect vehicle leaving the area, driving south on the walking trail. The vehicle stopped at 1300 N. 1700 West in Clinton and the officer pulled up behind it.

“I approached the male who was later identified as Nathan Matthew Johnston, and placed the male into custody,” the statement said. “Nathan could not speak to me regarding what had happened. Nathan understands sign language and can read lips but would not communicate with me.”

The officer said he found a plastic container containing marijuana and a small metal pipe while searching the vehicle.

Johnston was transported to Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.