Driver arrested for automobile homicide after crash in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man is facing a charge of felony automobile homicide after an early-morning crash in Provo Canyon.

A news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, two men were traveling on Squaw Peak Road in Provo Canyon when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He lost control and rolled off the side of the road, rolling several times down a steep embankment, coming to rest about 200 feet down the mountain.

The driver, Victor Alencastro, 21, of Orem, was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. The 21-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the car through the sunroof and died at the scene.

Alencastro told deputies and officers he had been drinking beer and was driving too fast and could not make the turn. After being treated at Utah Valley Hospital, Alencastro was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of automobile homicide, a third-degree felony, and DUI-injury accident, a class A misdemeanor. Bail has been set for Alencastro at $6,420.

Officials did not identify the deceased man.