Update: Officials ID 77-year-old man killed in Huntsville motorcycle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Huntsville Sunday morning.

The deceased man has been identified as Richard Hansen of Clearfield, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At 9:55 a.m., a motorcycle being driven by a 77-year-old male was traveling northbound on Trappers Loop Road near milepost 8 in Morgan County,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver, later identified as Hansen, ran off the right side of the roadway and onto the grass hillside, then continued traveling through the grass for approximately 200 yards before crashing.

A medical helicopter was dispatched, but Hansen died at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time why Hansen ran off the right side of the roadway.