Update: Officials ID teen, woman killed in Paragonah crash

PARAGONAH, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a teen and a woman killed in a crash on Interstate 15 in the Paragonah area Sunday morning.

A gray 2003 Honda Odyssey Van occupied by a family of four was traveling northbound in the area of milepost 82 at approximately 7:25 a.m., said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The right rear tire of the van experienced a failure and the driver of the van lost control,” the news release said. “The van traveled into the median and rolled approximately two times. A 14-year-old female, Zahara Ismael, and a 74-year-old female, Hamdiyan Salman, were riding in the second row seat and were not restrained. When the van rolled they were both ejected.”

The Ismael sustained fatal injuries on scene. Salman sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital to meet a medical helicopter for further transport. While at the hospital, she died from her injuries.

Both victims are from San Diego, California. Officials did not say exactly what the relationship is between the two.

The female driver and front seat male passenger were restrained and received non life-threatening injuries. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Traffic was routed off I-15 at exit 82 northbound to bypass the crash scene. The detour lasted for approximately two-and-a-half hours and had minimal impact to traffic.

An inspection of the vehicle was completed on scene and revealed the vehicle had multiple equipment violations and was not safe to drive on the roadway.

Paragonah is in Iron County, northeast of Parowan.