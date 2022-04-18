Driver arrested near Santaquin following 27-mile, high-speed pursuit on I-15

SANTAQUIN, Utah, April 17, 2002 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an impaired driver hit 100 mph during a 27-mile, high-speed pursuit on Interstate 15 in Juab and Utah counties Sunday evening before blowing a tire and attempting to escape on foot.

The pursuit began about 5:15 p.m. when a Utah Highway Patrol sergeant clocked a Dodge Avenger at 100 mph in an 80 mph zone on northbound I-15 about five miles south of Nephi, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Two other UHP troopers later joined in the pursuit, and spikes were twice deployed to attempt to disable the vehicle, according to a DPS news release. The second set of spikes caused the Avenger to blow a tire about three miles south of Santaquin, the release states.

The vehicle came to a stop about two miles later, and the driver attempted to flee on foot, according to DPS.

“With backup officers securing the vehicle, two UHP troopers engaged in a foot pursuit and apprehended the suspect shortly after they began,” the news release states. “The suspect sprained his ankle in the foot pursuit, and one trooper sustained a small cut on his hand.”

The driver was taken to an area hospital as a precaution and later booked into the Juab County Jail for investigation of DUI.

The arrest was part of an enforcement project in Juab County over the Easter weekend. During a 30-hour stretch Friday and Saturday, troopers stopped 30 drivers traveling more than 100 mph, according to a post on UHP’s Facebook page.