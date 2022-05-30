Driver critically injured after crashing into semi, being dragged on I-15 in Orem

OREM, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is in critical condition after the car they were driving crashed into a semitrailer on Interstate 15 and was dragged about 500 feet Sunday, police said.

A black Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on I-15 in Orem near the University Parkway exit about 10:53 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median barrier, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The Mustang then crossed multiple lanes to the right before crashing into a semitrailer, DPS states in a news release. The semi dragged the Mustang approximately 500 feet before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the freeway, police said.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, the news release states.

Speed and weather conditions are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash, according to DPS.

Southbound I-15 was closed in the area for about 30 minutes while police investigated the crash.