Driver dead after hitting tree in Manti

MANTI, Utah, Dec. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver died Saturday morning after his car hit a tree in Manti.

The accident happened at about 6:20 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“A Honda Accord was traveling south on Main Street in Manti. The vehicle crossed left of center, over two lanes of travel, a curb and directly into a large tree. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Fatigue and drug abuse are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. The name of the deceased will not be released pending notification of family.”

The central Utah city of Manti is in Sanpete County. Main Street in Manti is also U.S. Route 89.

