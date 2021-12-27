Driver dead after I-15 collision in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died after a collision Sunday evening a few miles south of Cedar City on Interstate 15.

The accident happened at about 6:27 p.m. when a white commercial truck and a white Nissan Sentra were both driving north near mile post 47.

“For a reason still under investigation, the commercial vehicle rear-ended the Nissan Sedan,” says a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The commercial vehicle then ran off the roadway and rolled several times into the median. The Nissan was pinned into the cable barrier. The driver to the Nissan was flown to a local hospital but passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.

“The driver of the Nissan was identified as a 37-year-old female out of Indio, California. The commercial driver was transported by ground with non-life threatening injuries.”

The northbound traffic lane was diverted at milepost 42, and got back on the interstate at milepost 51. Traffic was impacted for about two hours.

“The crash investigation is still on going at this time,” the UPH statement says.